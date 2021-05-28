Thomas Boeh named Arkansas State deputy athletics director

Arkansas State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen announced Friday that Thomas Boeh, a former Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Under Armour Athletic Director of the Year with over 30 years of highly-decorated experience in collegiate athletics administration, has been named the Red Wolves’ Deputy Athletics Director.
Boeh’s highly-successful background includes stops with five different collegiate programs, but he most notably garnered national recognition for his 20 combined years as Director of Athletics at Fresno State (2005-14) and Ohio (1995-2005). Both the Bulldogs and Bobcats enjoyed unprecedented achievements in all areas under Boeh’s oversight, helping raise the profile of both programs across the country.
“Thomas Boeh has a strong history of success as an innovative leader in collegiate athletics, and he will immediately elevate our program with his comprehensive knowledge and experience,” said Bowen. “He is highly respected and recognized as one of the top athletics administrators in the county. He possesses a diverse professional background, including oversight and communication at the highest levels, so I’m excited about the positive impact Thomas will have on our entire athletics department.”
While Boeh comes to A-State after most recently spending the last four years operating TCB Sports Consulting Services, he was previously honored in 2014 by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) as one of four national recipients awarded the Under Armour Athletic Director of the Year for the FBS.
“I truly appreciate the opportunity to join the Arkansas State management team and the Red Wolves family,” said Boeh. “It will be an honor to contribute to the realization of the shared vision and goals that Chancellor Damphousse and Vice Chancellor Bowen have laid out for the intercollegiate athletics program. I’ve been fortunate to know Tom Bowen as both a colleague and rival for many years. He enjoys a national reputation of integrity, a progressive approach, strong leadership and a deep commitment to the welfare and success of the student-athletes in his charge. With that, I look forward to getting started under his leadership to help build upon the past success and the best traditions of Red Wolves Athletics.”
Under Boeh’s watch, Fresno State won its first-ever Western Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Cup (the league’s all-sports award) in 2008 and came back to win it again in 2009 and 2012. The Bulldogs’ success in every measurable area earned the school an invitation in 2010 to the Mountain West Conference.
Fresno State joined its new conference in 2012 and continued to excel with Boeh at the helm. The football program collected back-to-back regular-season Mountain West titles in 2013 and 2014, won the league’s inaugural championship game in 2014, and placed No. 20 in the final 2014 Bowl Championship Series (BCS) national rankings. In 2013-14 the women’s basketball and women’s tennis team’s also claimed Mountain West titles.
His time at Fresno State also saw the baseball program win the 2008 NCAA Division I National Championship at the College World Series, but his impact at the school went beyond the playing surfaces.
The Bulldogs’ Academic Progress Rate (APR) department-wide average rose sharply from 915 to 979, their Graduation Success Rate (GSR) increased by 18 percent and the aggregate student-athlete GPA reached an all-time high of 3.14. Fresno State won the Mountain West Conference Community Service Award for both 2012-13 and 2013-14.
Additionally, Boeh developed a 10-year master facilities plan and 54 renovations and new construction projects were completed during his tenure from 2005-14.
“When we hired Tom Bowen to lead our athletics department, I knew we were getting someone with incredible connections and a willingness to recruit and work with the best,” said Arkansas State University Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse. “His hiring of a talented veteran with a background as strong as Thomas Boeh reflects that. I’m excited about what having a deputy athletic director that has a significant amount of day-to-day operational experience at the highest level will do for our university.”
Boeh took over as athletics director at Fresno State after spending 10 years in the same role at Ohio University, beginning in 1995. He developed Ohio into one of the elite Mid-American Conference programs, realizing conference championships in baseball, men’s basketball, women’s cross country, field hockey, soccer, women’s swimming & diving, volleyball and wrestling.
Ohio student-athletes were recognized with numerous honors, including 192 All-Mid American choices, 184 academic all-conference selections, 28 All-Americans and 25 Academic All-Americans.
“Simply put, Thomas Boeh represents a ‘game-changing’ hire for Arkansas State,” said Dr. Kevin White, Duke University Vice President and Director of Athletics. “Thomas is a highly-seasoned leader who will help facilitate Tom Bowen’s moving-forward athletics vision, notwithstanding, his dramatic impact will be felt across the entire institution as well. Thomas enjoys an enriched skill set, with the art of communication, and ‘world-class’ relationship acumen, at the very core.”
In February of 2001, The Sporting News ranked Ohio’s overall athletics program 32nd among the nation’s 115 NCAA-I institutions. The rankings included evaluation for levels of competitive success, fan support, integrity and equity.
A perennial national leader in student-athlete graduation achievement, Ohio ranked third nationally among public NCAA I-A institutions in 1998 and achieved a 73-percent graduation rate in 2004. The Bobcats were also the recipient of the inaugural Mid-American Conference Sportsmanship Award presented by the Rotary Club of Detroit in 1999.
Similar to Boeh’s time at Fresno State, numerous facilities enhancements were achieved during his time at Ohio. Due to his program’s strategic fundraising campaign, 42 state-of-the-art facilities were completed. Annual fundraising totals rose over 500 percent.
Boeh went to Ohio from Northwestern, where he served as Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs from 1991 to 1995. He gained experience overseeing development, marketing and promotions, ticket operations, sports publications, media services, game management and broadcast properties.
He led the initiative for Northwestern’s first multi-media marketing plan, which was widely recognized by national media outlets. The resulting national exposure significantly increased the Wildcats’ exposure and culminated in 1995 with their first trip to the Rose Bowl in nearly 50 years.
Boeh served in multiple roles at the University of Maine from 1998 to 1991, spending one year as Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs before being elevated to Senior Associate AD for Administration and Development.
The Illinois native got his start in athletics administration at his alma mater, Loras (Iowa) College, in 1982, working in sports information and marketing and promotions. He maintained those roles during his four-year stint at the program while also serving as head cross country coach and assistant track & field coach.
Following his time at Loras, he spent three years as the Director of Women’s Sports Information and Promotions at Illinois from 1985 to 1987. He then held the Manager of Corporate Communications position at Rasmussen Communications Management from 1987 to 1988 before landing at Maine.
“Thomas is a veteran athletic administrator with a real knack for understanding all the roles in a department,” said Mountain West Conference Commissioner Craig Thompson. “He has a true soft spot, however, for the athletes that represent the university.”
Boeh earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Loras College in 1981 before going on to gain a master’s degree in athletics administration from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana in 1988. He was a four-year letter winner for the Loras College track & field and cross country teams, including two seasons as the team’s captain. He was named the team’s MVP in 1981.
