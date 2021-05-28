Thomas Boeh named Arkansas State deputy athletics director

“I truly appreciate the opportunity to join the Arkansas State management team and the Red Wolves family,” said Boeh. “It will be an honor to contribute to the realization of the shared vision and goals that Chancellor Damphousse and Vice Chancellor Bowen have laid out for the intercollegiate athletics program. I’ve been fortunate to know Tom Bowen as both a colleague and rival for many years. He enjoys a national reputation of integrity, a progressive approach, strong leadership and a deep commitment to the welfare and success of the student-athletes in his charge. With that, I look forward to getting started under his leadership to help build upon the past success and the best traditions of Red Wolves Athletics.”