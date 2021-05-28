Transportation Secy. Pete Buttigieg to visit I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is traveling to Memphis next week to visit the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River.
The Hernando DeSoto Bridge was closed to vehicular and river traffic May 11 after inspectors discovered a fractured steel beam under the bridge’s truss.
Repairs are ongoing and now in phase two. TDOT says they expect to have a schedule for reopening the bridge to vehicular traffic next week. Barge traffic resumed May 17.
Buttigieg is scheduled to visit Memphis Thursday, June 3. More details are forthcoming.
President Joe Biden is proposing a more than $2 million plan to improve infrastructure across the country, including $600 billion to fix bridges, roads, public transit and airports, plus $300 billion to improve water infrastructure, expand broadband and upgrade electric grids.
The Tennessee Advisory Committee on Intergovernmental Relations said earlier this year Tennessee needs at least $58 billion for infrastructure improvements through 2024.
