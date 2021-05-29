Arkansas Gubernatorial candidates speak at Allen Park

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Candidates running for the seat of Governor of Arkansas met at Allen Park in Jonesboro Saturday afternoon to answer questions from the community on addressing their concerns for the future.
Derrick Coleman, a local health care worker, planned the town-hall-like event.
Coleman has been planning events like these since the pandemic hit, as a way to get people outside and invested in the future of their communities.
“Me and my small company put together a grassroots thing that we wanted to do for the community,” Coleman said. “To get out and mingle with the community and get some voter registrations out and hopefully we can talk to the community and they can tell us what’s going on and how we can fix the problems in their area of the community.”
Popular topics at the event were matters such as raising the levels of education in the state, providing better, affordable healthcare and raising wages.
Coleman said he plans on holding more events like these throughout the year, including those with more local leaders.
