Arkansas State discus standout Eron Carter qualifies for NCAA Championships

Eron Carter posted a tremendous performance in the men’s discus on Friday at the NCAA West Prelims en route to punching his ticket to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
After entering the competition 44th in the event, Carter proved that he belonged in Eugene, uncorking a tremendous personal-best throw of 56.73m (186-1.0) to finish ninth. His throw moved him up to third all-time at Arkansas State, surpassing his previous best by over two meters. With that effort, he continues his season June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.
On the track, A-State’s Bennett Pascoe and Jermie Walker were set to race for spots at nationals in the 3000m steeplechase and 200m, respectively, but heavy rainfall in the Bryan-College Station area forced the postponement of the rest of Friday’s events to Saturday.
A day after breaking a school record, yet having it invalidated due to technical issues with the measuring laser, Grace Flowers once again posted a personal-best throw. This time, the Tulsa, Oklahoma, native tossed the implement 59.10m (193-11.0) to inch closer to the school-record mark. She finished the event 22nd overall.
Frank Massey finished tied for 25th in the men’s high jump, clearing 2.06m (6-9.0).
NEXT UP
With Pascoe and Walker’s events postponed to Saturday, they join five women’s athletes in action on the final day. Allie Hensley is set to jump in the high jump (1:00 p.m.), with Babette Vandeput and Evangelynn Harris in the discus (1:30 p.m.). Imani Udoumana competes in the triple jump at 3:15 p.m., with Pauline Meyer racing in the 3000m steeplechase at 6:10 p.m.
