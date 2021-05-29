Craighead Forest Park hosts Arkansas Roots Music Festival

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead Forest Park played host to the Arkansas Roots Music Festival Saturday afternoon, giving musical acts from across the state the opportunity to shine.
The festival is inspired by K-A-S-U’s Arkansas Roots radio program, which only plays artists from the state.
Program director Marty Scarbrough said it gives artists of more alternative genres a chance to showcase their talent.
“There’s so much incredible music from the state of Arkansas that needs to be heard,” Scarbrough said. “It doesn’t really fit into rock or country music. It’s all these different types of styles and genres, and we are presenting this on the radio on weekdays and Saturdays, and this event today is kind of an extension of that. All sorts of Arkansas music from across the state played live here in Jonesboro.”
CWL Park was the former host of the event but it was moved to Craighead Forest Park due to the festival’s growth, along with keeping social distancing in mind.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.