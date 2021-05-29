Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.
As of 3:45 p.m., Saturday, May 29, according to the ADH website, there were:
- 341,290 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 266,619 confirmed cases
- 74,671 probable cases
- 333,395 recoveries
- 2,009 active cases
- 1,381 confirmed active cases
- 628 probable active cases
- 5,830 total deaths
- 4,626 deaths among confirmed cases
- 1,204 deaths among probable cases
- 195 currently hospitalized
- 84 in ICU
- 31 on ventilators
- 3,660,474 people total have been tested
- 8.7% positive PCR tests
- 14.5% positive antigen tests
- 3,305,773 people have tested negative
The counties with the highest new cases added as of Saturday, May 29:
- Pulaski: 26
- Benton: 18
- Saline: 14
“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.
Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:
Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.
The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.
For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »
For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.
Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.
After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.
- March 11, 2020: Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.
- March 19, 2020: Craighead County records its first case of COVID-19.
- March 24, 2020: First death reported in Arkansas
- April 9, 2020: Jonesboro orders emergency COVID-19 curfew
- April 15, 2020: First COVID-19 death reported in Craighead County
