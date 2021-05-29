Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 29 at 3:54 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:45 p.m., Saturday, May 29, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 341,290 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 266,619 confirmed cases
    • 74,671 probable cases
  • 333,395 recoveries
  • 2,009 active cases
    • 1,381 confirmed active cases
    • 628 probable active cases
  • 5,830 total deaths
    • 4,626 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,204 deaths among probable cases
  • 195 currently hospitalized
    • 84 in ICU
    • 31 on ventilators
  • 3,660,474 people total have been tested
    • 8.7% positive PCR tests
    • 14.5% positive antigen tests
  • 3,305,773 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Saturday, May 29:

  1. Pulaski: 26
  2. Benton: 18
  3. Saline: 14

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,203 13 3,086 104 22,927
Clay 1,790 13 1,725 52 19,378
Cleburne 2,012 21 1,915 75 23,971
Craighead 13,595 77 13,335 182 130,381
Crittenden 6,145 50 5,996 97 46,356
Cross 1,963 12 1,901 50 17,237
Greene 6,169 25 6,066 77 52,698
Independence 3,794 25 3,645 124 44,995
Jackson 3,228 2 3,187 38 29,741
Lawrence 2,130 7 2,080 43 17,199
Mississippi 5,893 27 5,757 109 44,366
Poinsett 3,186 14 3,095 77 30,022
Randolph 2,177 37 2,093 47 22,302
St. Francis 3,608 11 3,553 44 32,809
Sharp 1,615 4 1,565 46 19,305
Stone 993 1 962 30 12,722
White 8,130 66 7,942 120 56,637
Woodruff 651 0 638 13 8,955

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Earlier Stories:

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.