Father and son win $5 million from lottery scratch-off ticket

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A father and son in Central Virginia are kicking off the holiday weekend a few million dollars richer.
Kirt Martin Jr. and Kirt Martin, Sr. won $5 million from a “50x The Money” scratch-off they bought a few weeks back. The pair was awarded a large check by the Virginia Lottery on Friday afternoon.
The Martins say they’ve been playing scratch-offs two to three times a week for the last decade. Their chances for winning the top prize on that particular scratcher was 1 in 1.7 million.
“I wanted to ‘woohoo’ like Ric Flair and jump all around, but I told myself before that if I ever hit the big one that I wouldn’t die of a heart attack,” said Kirt Jr., who opted to hug his dad instead.
They were given the check at the same Chester Food Lion they bought the winning scratcher.
The staff of that Food Lion says the Martins are regulars at the grocery store, and they’re happy to see them win with this incredible stroke of luck.
“I’m excited for them! To finally meet someone that we know win that kind of money, that’s awesome!” said Janet Weaver, manager of the grocery store.
The Martins said it’s been a year of highs and lows, with Kirt Sr. getting sick at one point. Now, his health and their finances are looking up.
But it’s not just the Martins walking away with some cash; the Food Lion itself was awarded $10,000.
“I can think of worse ways to start a summer holiday weekend,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director, Kevin Hall.
When asked what they’ll do with the money, Kirt Jr. said he wants “to pay the house off for sure, and then I don’t know. You got to figure out what to do with the rest of it, I guess!”
According to the Virginia Lottery, their win is only the second $5 million dollar prize claimed from that specific scratch-off.
