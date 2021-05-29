Jonesboro Elks Lodge hold 20th annual Garden of Honor memorial

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Elks Lodge and volunteers gathered at the Jonesboro Memorial Cemetery Saturday morning, to pay their respects to fallen veterans.
This is the 20th year the Lodge has held the event, where volunteers placed new American flags on the graves of the fallen.
Jeremy Frakes has coordinated the event for the last five years and stressed how important it is to remember America’s heroes on this weekend.
“The reason we’re able to have those barbeques and grill out and go have fun at the pool is because of their service to our country in times of need,” Frakes said. “And they were willing to step up to the challenge. While some came home, some didn’t. And for those who didn’t make it home, it’s important that we never forget them.”
Frakes said that most of the volunteers from this year participate every year, in order to show respect to those laid in the Garden of Honor.
