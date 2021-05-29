Police: One dead after vehicle vs. motorcycle crash

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -One person died Saturday afternoon after a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash.
According to Captain Brad Snyder with the Paragould Police Department, the crash happened in the 1700-block of W. Kingshighway just after 2:45 p.m. Saturday.
Units with Paragould police, Paragould fire, and Arkansas Methodist Medical Center Ambulance Service all responded.
After arriving, officials found the driver of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver’s name was not released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.