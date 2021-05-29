Two dog attacks trigger lawsuit against city

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Blytheville is in a lawsuit against two people who were severely wounded by a dog attack.
Sierra Elliot says she was on her way to lunch on the afternoon of Oct. 27 when she noticed a child pursuing a dog down the street.
“I got out of the car and he got me,” Elliot said.
The dog bit Elliot in both legs when she attempted to help the child, going for the “left leg first”, and then wounding the right leg.
“He wouldn’t let go of that leg,” Elliot recalled.
Blytheville Animal Control then filed a report, stating the dog owners did not have any rabies vaccinations on record.
Per city ordinance, the dog was placed under quarantine for at least 10 days for close monitoring, with no signs of rabies reported.
Kim Wyatt, Elliot’s mother, says she asked the dog owners to euthanize the animal.
“Our fear was that it would happen again,” said Wyatt.
Wyatt said no action was taken after the dog was cleared.
On March 7, the dog attacked Tommy Boyles, who says he opened his garage to the dog charging toward him.
“I was on the ground and he was on top of me,” Boyles said.
The dog had bitten through Boyles’ boot, piercing his calf and ankle, and wounded his arm.
Boyles mentioned there was no direct contact with police, only animal control.
The dog’s owners and the Arkansas Municipal League -- who are representing on the city’s behalf -- declined to comment on the matter.
Both victims told Region 8 News they empathize with the dog’s owners, saying they were sure the family did not fathom “their dog would attack anyone.”
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.