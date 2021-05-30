Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 30 at 3:47 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:20 p.m., Sunday, May 30, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 341,351 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 266,671 confirmed cases
    • 74,680 probable cases
  • 333,525 recoveries
  • 1,938 active cases
    • 1,341 confirmed active cases
    • 597 probable active cases
  • 5,832 total deaths
    • 4,628 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,204 deaths among probable cases
  • 194 currently hospitalized
    • 86 in ICU
    • 34 on ventilators
  • 3,662,298 people total have been tested
    • 8.7% positive PCR tests
    • 14.5% positive antigen tests
  • 3,307,536 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Sunday, May 30:

  1. Pulaski: 10
  2. Faulkner: 5
  3. Craighead, Grant, Sebastian: 4

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,203 13 3,086 104 22,931
Clay 1,791 13 1,726 52 19,381
Cleburne 2,013 21 1,916 75 23,982
Craighead 13,599 77 13,339 182 130,491
Crittenden 6,146 46 6,001 97 46,395
Cross 1,963 10 1,903 50 17,241
Greene 6,171 24 6,069 77 52,723
Independence 3,794 25 3,645 124 45,000
Jackson 3,228 2 3,187 38 29,750
Lawrence 2,130 4 2,083 43 17,213
Mississippi 5,893 26 5,758 109 44,395
Poinsett 3,185 12 3,096 77 30,036
Randolph 2,178 37 2,094 47 22,334
St. Francis 3,609 12 3,553 44 32,865
Sharp 1,615 4 1,565 46 19,310
Stone 993 1 962 30 12,722
White 8,131 59 7,950 120 56,654
Woodruff 651 0 637 14 8,956

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

