Jackson County authorities search for domestic battery suspect

May 30, 2021

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities in Jackson County are looking for a Newport man accused of holding a knife to his wife’s throat and threatening to kill her and their children.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, Timothy Wesley Ridley, 37, of Newport is wanted on suspicion of domestic battery 2nd degree with injuries in the case.

Authorities said after the incident, he left the scene in a gray 2012 Dodge Durango.

Deputies believe Ridley may be in the Jonesboro area and is considered armed and dangerous. He may also have the knife that was used in the incident.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 870-523-5842 or their local police department.

