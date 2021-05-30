Person in custody after Jonesboro shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person of interest is in custody after a body was discovered Saturday evening, according to Jonesboro police.
Jonesboro police said on its Facebook page that officers got a call about a shooting at a home on the corner of Turfway and Bridlewood around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.
Officers went to the scene and found the body of a male.
Investigators are continuing their investigation Sunday into the case.
Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the area and will have more details as they become available.
