Person in custody after Jonesboro shooting
Jonesboro police responded to a shooting Saturday evening at the corner of Turfway and Bridlewood. A body was discovered and a person of interest was taken into custody. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 30, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT - Updated May 30 at 9:25 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person of interest is in custody after a body was discovered Saturday evening, according to Jonesboro police.

Jonesboro police said on its Facebook page that officers got a call about a shooting at a home on the corner of Turfway and Bridlewood around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

Officers went to the scene and found the body of a male.

Investigators are continuing their investigation Sunday into the case.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the area and will have more details as they become available.

