Arkansas is #1 national seed in 2021 NCAA Baseball Championship

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The road to Omaha runs through Fayetteville.
Arkansas was selected as the #1 national seed for the NCAA Baseball Championship. The SEC regular season and tournament champions are 46-10 this season.
The Razorbacks will welcome Nebraska, Northeastern, and New Jersey Institute of Technology to town for the Fayetteville Regional. Arkansas faces NJIT in the opening game, first pitch is Friday at 2:00pm CT on ESPN3.
One Super Regional matchup will pit the winner of the Fayetteville Regional against the winner of the Ruston Regional. You can see the complete NCAA Baseball Championship bracket here.
