Arkansas State football adds four SEC commits

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football in 2021 will feature more players with Power 5 connections.
AStateNation was first to report that former LSU QB AJ Aycock, former Mississippi State QB Allen Walters, & former Kentucky OL Nick Lewis all committed to the Red Wolves this weekend. Aycock is no stranger to Jonesboro, he was a 6A All-State quarterback at JHS.
Another player with SEC experience is thinking scarlet and black. Tennessee defensive end Kivon Bennett committed to Arkansas State this weekend.
Arkansas State football is in their next phase of the offseason. Several newcomers moved in this past weekend.
Head coach Butch Jones has used the transfer portal to bolster the Red Wolves roster. Several FBS & FCS transfers have joined the fold in 2021, several participated in spring practice.
Recent Arkansas State Football Signees or Commits From FBS/FCS
*: Participated in 2021 Spring Practice
QB AJ Aycock (LSU)
QB Allen Walters (Mississippi State)
DE Kivon Bennett (Tennessee)
OL Nick Lewis (Kentucky)
QB Brady Martin (Rhode Island) *
WR Adam Jones (Central Michigan) *
P Jacob Enns (Western Carolina) *
