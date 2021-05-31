Arkansas State senior Bennett Pascoe qualifies for NCAA Championship in steeplechase

In an illustrious season that has seen Bennett Pascoe win championships and set numerous records for Arkansas State track and field, it seemed only fitting that his season would continue on Saturday at NCAA West Prelims.
Sitting inside the top three for the entire race before making his move to the front just before the bell lap, Pascoe owned the final lap en route to a facility-best time of 8:37.45 in the 3000m steeplechase to clinch his spot at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
His time also broke his own school record in the event and was the top qualifying mark in the prelims in College Station. It will mark the second time in the past three months the Conway, Arkansas, native has competed on the national stage after running in the NCAA Cross Country Championships in March.
Pauline Meyer finished 42nd overall in the women’s 3000m steeplechase with a time of 10:46.40.
In the women’s discus throw, Evangelynn Harris placed 17th overall with a personal-best throw of 53.25m (174-8.0) that ranks sixth in school history, while Babette Vandeput placed 25th with a toss of 51.53m (169-0.0).
Jermie Walker placed 18th in the 200m quarterfinals, placing fifth in his heat with a time of 20.79.
Imani Udoumana leaped 12.59m (41-3.75) in the triple jump to place 28th, while Allie Hensley cleared 1.67m (5-5.75) in the high jump, finishing 37th overall.
NEXT UP
Pascoe and Eron Carter will represent the Scarlet and Black on collegiate track and field’s biggest stage, qualifying for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The pair will compete in the steeplechase and discus throw, respectively, at newly constructed Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, from June 9-12.
