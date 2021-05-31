Brief motorcycle chase leads to drug arrest

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Baxter County authorities arrested a man on multiple drug charges after a brief motorcycle pursuit.
According to a media release, a deputy spotted a motorcycle going 21 miles over the speed limit just after 11:10 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 126.
The driver of the motorcycle, Joseph Michael Verdusco, 27, refused to stop, driving erratically continued going south on State Highway 126.
The deputy followed the motorcycle until Verdusco crashed in Gassville at 11:15 p.m. Verdusco didn’t suffer any injuries.
During a search, deputies uncovered 4.12 grams of meth, several hundred dollars in cash, and drug paraphernalia.
Deputies also learned Verdusco was a parolee with outstanding warrants out of both Marion County and White County.
Verdusco was taken to the Baxter County Detention Center, where he faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing, and parole violation.
He’ll appear in court on June 3.
