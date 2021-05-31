Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation hosts Memorial Day Program

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Memorial Day is not a day of celebration, but one of remembrance and honor.
The Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation joined with the community Monday for a Memorial Day program, to make sure no veteran was forgotten.
Flags were handed out and those in attendance remembered their loved ones who died.
Chairman Danny Honnoll said it’s important for them to continue this program so they can pass down their history to future generations.
“The future generations will forget who paid the price for this country. This county was established by veterans of the War of 1812 and Mexican War veterans, this was their pension when they got out of service,” Honnoll said.
The Foundation continues to add to the over 5,000 bricks that are near the entrance to the county courthouse.
13 bricks were laid this year in honor of fallen soldiers.
