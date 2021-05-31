Dedication ceremony held in Bloomfield for Memorial Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As they honored veterans on this memorial day holiday with a new wall dedication. This dedication ceremony is to honor all of the individuals who lost their lives in service to our country.
”I get to come out here and see my dad.”
Cyretha Graham, is from Bloomfield and tells me what this holiday means to her.
“My dad, we had his ceremony out here and it brought back the one person that I miss that sacrificed his life,” Graham said.
Many folks came out this afternoon at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield to attend the wall dedication ceremony to honor their families and friends who gave their life for our country.
“It means a lot to me because they fight everyday to keep the world going,” Graham said.
Graham says every year, he comes out to the cemetery with his wife to visit her father and his uncle.
He says each year he has the same emotional reaction when visiting their gravesite.
“I just bust out in tears,” said Graham.
“What better way or better holiday to celebrate, you can either talk to a vet, visit a vet, or see a vet,” Cyretha Graham said.
In September of 2020, construction began on a $2.7 million project to build a new columbarium wall. The previous wall reached its full capacity in January 2020. The Bloomfield Columbarium Wall will provide more space for veterans who have gave their lives serving our country.
“It makes our day when memorial day makes it where it’s a special day for everyone to come out and see their loved ones and the grave sites,” said Edward Graham.
