Family holds memorial one year after son’s tragic death

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - On May 30, 2020, Preston Brayfield died after being struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver.
His family, along with the Poinsett County community gathered Sunday night to remember his life.
The memorial service took place at Marked Tree Sports Complex, with first responders who responded to Brayfield’s death also attending.
Stacie Brayfield, Preston’s mother, said she was overwhelmed with the amount of support she received from the community, as she currently lives in Kansas City.
“It was overwhelming,” Brayfield said. “It made me pretty emotional to see that people cared, and to finally be able to put a face to the name of so many that we’ve talked to that have called us and messaged us. A few we had met before, but to finally be able to give hugs to those that have literally carried us through this. I mean, they were complete strangers a year ago, but now through social media, I feel like we are a part of their family just as much as they are a part of our family.”
Those who attended Sunday’s memorial released balloons at 7:40 p.m., the exact time where Preston died one year ago.
Brayfield said she’s going to make the seven-hour trip from Kansas City again later this week, as Kristopher Gould, the man charged with Preston’s death, will be in court on Friday in Harrisburg.
