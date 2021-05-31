Family holds memorial one year after son’s tragic death

“It was overwhelming,” Brayfield said. “It made me pretty emotional to see that people cared, and to finally be able to put a face to the name of so many that we’ve talked to that have called us and messaged us. A few we had met before, but to finally be able to give hugs to those that have literally carried us through this. I mean, they were complete strangers a year ago, but now through social media, I feel like we are a part of their family just as much as they are a part of our family.”