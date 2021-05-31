Grizzlies hope for comeback in game 4 of NBA playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Your Memphis Grizzlies are hoping for a comeback in game four against the Utah Jazz.
Now down 2 to 1, the Grizz hit the court for another NBA playoff game.
The Jazz has the fourth-best offense rating in the NBA this year and they’ve found their rhythm.
The Grizzlies are still learning but have more experience in high-stake games than a lot of other teams in the playoffs.
With such a quick turnaround between games three and four, the team will lean on those experiences as they prepare to take on the Jazz once more.
Tip-off for Monday night’s game is 8:30 p.m. at FedEx Forum.
Go Grizz!
