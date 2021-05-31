Jonesboro gym takes on “The Murph” challenge to honor a fallen hero

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A local gym continues its Memorial Day tradition by doing “The Murph” challenge.
The workout is pretty tough but Monday, people performed the workout to honor fallen heroes, specifically Lt. Michael Murphy.
For years, people across the country do this workout in honor of a hero. Murphy died in 2005 during the line of service, risking his life for his team.
He did a lot of CrossFit and when he died, a workout was named in his honor.
Monday at Trim Gym, dozens of people took on the challenge, which is a 1-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and another mile run.
“It’s a great way to show our efforts for people that have given their ultimate sacrifice for us,” Chris Rich, director of strength for the gym, said. “So, the people that have gone down there and they put their lives on the line and given their lives for us, this is the least we can do.”
One family Monday said this is the eighth year in a row they’ve done this workout.
The mom said they continue to do it to remember and honor veterans.
