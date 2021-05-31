May 31: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
The Memorial Day forecast looks good with highs in the low 70′s and no rain expected.
As a warm front moves in, rain chances increase on Tuesday.
We could see more showers Wednesday.
The 2 day rain totals across Region 8 will range from 0.75-1.25″ in most spots. Rain chances drop a bit on Thursday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has a look at what you can expect today if you are celebrating Memorial Day outdoors.
News Headlines
A wanted man from Jackson County is now behind bars.
The name of a victim was released in a deadly Greene County crash.
We’ll take you out live to Arlington National Cemetery as we honor and remember the men and woman who gave the ultimate sacrifice on this Memorial Day.
We’ll highlight some local Memorial Day events around Region 8.
A Jonesboro pet store is keeping its COVID policies in place as state emergency expires.
Adam Jones will have these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m.
