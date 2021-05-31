More than 800 flags in Cape Girardeau Co. Park North for ‘Avenue of Flags’

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 800 flags lined the road in Cape County Park North for the “Avenue of Flags.”
Each year, volunteers set up the flags for Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Patriot’s Day, 9/11 and Veterans Day.
Each flag honors a United States veteran.
The veterans served in wars ranging from World War I to The Global War on Terror.
The Avenue of Flags is managed jointly by VFW Post 3838 and the Cape Girardeau County Commission. Donations help support and maintain the program.
