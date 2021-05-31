Police respond to shooting in North Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police are on the scene of a shooting in North Jonesboro.
According to Jonesboro police, Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the shooting happened at the intersection of Belt and Melrose Street in Jonesboro at about 1 p.m.
Smith says one victim was shot in the foot and was transported to St. Bernards with non-life-threatening injuries.
Details are limited right now. Region 8 News has a reporter on the scene. As we learn more, we will keep you updated.
