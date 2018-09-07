Rain Start to the Work Week

Rain chances are on the rise as we head back to work. Most stay dry tonight, but a few showers develop near sunrise in the Ozarks. The rest of Region 8 starts to see rain move in throughout the day. Not much thunder, if any, is expected until Wednesday. While Tuesday is the best chance of rain for most, scattered thunderstorms remain possible on Wednesday. 1-2″ through Wednesday is a good range for most though some will likely see less. Some data has swaths of 3-4″ possible for some, though. We’ll be monitoring rainfall trends carefully. Temperatures go up as rain chances go down for the rest of the week. We’ll consistently be in the 80s by the weekend. Isolated afternoon pop-up showers are possible before rain chances spike again on Sunday and Monday.