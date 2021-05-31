Shelby County reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, active cases drop below 900

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 42 new cases and one new death Monday morning.
Daily case increases have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting more days with less than 100 new cases.
There are currently 850 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28.
Shelby County has had 98,719 cases and 1,675 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The health department reported another drop in test positivity rate over the last month. The most recent data for the week ending May 22 shows a 5.8 percent test positivity rate -- down from 7 percent a month earlier and a little lower than the previous week at 6 percent. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.
The health department reports 358,883 people have received vaccines with 274,184 now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000.
Nearly two weeks after COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates were loosened in Shelby County, there’s no sign yet of a case increase.
This week, the city will start new rideshare for shots.
“If you dial 901-RIDE-901 and tell the individuals there you need a ride to a vaccine they will take you to the place closest to you to get a vaccine.”
You have until Memorial Day to sign up for a chance to win a car if you’ve been vaccinated.
