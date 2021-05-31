West Memphis Police Chief Eddie West announces retirement

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Chief of Police Eddie West has plans of retiring in 2021, announced Mayor Marco McClendon.
He will retire effective July 31.
West has served the West Memphis Police Department for almost 40 years, working as a patrolman, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, inspector and assistant chief from 2015 through 2018.
He also worked with the West Memphis School Board and local organizations.
“I have been honored to serve the city that I love,” West said in a statement. “I’m proud of the men and women of the West Memphis Police Department and the progress that we have made together. My goal has always been to make West Memphis a safer city, and together with the officers, support staff, Mayor McClendon and the City Council, we have done that”, commented West.”
