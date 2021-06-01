Arkansas State assistant Rick Cabrera gets JUCO head coaching opportunity

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State basketball assistant coach gets another opportunity to lead a program.
HoopDirt.com reports that Rick Cabrera will be the new head coach at Tallahassee Community College. Cabrera served on Mike Balado’s staff for the last 2 seasons. He helped develop Caleb Fields into one of the top guards in the Sun Belt. Rick is also known for recruiting.
It’ll be Cabrera’s 2nd opportunity to be a collegiate head coach. He led Lackawanna Junior College from 2005 to 2008, winning a pair of JUCO region titles.
