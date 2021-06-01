Beck Center for Veterans receives over $50,000 in CARES Act grant

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One organization determined to help veterans now has a new grant to help provide additional services.
According to a news release, the Beck Pride Center for Veterans at Arkansas State University received a $52,679 grant as part of the CARES Act veterans behavioral health and the Department of Human Services at Arkansas.
The grant provides various services to Arkansas veterans who are transitioning to student life at A-State.
It’ll also help assist their families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and will keep providing services to those isolated due to transportation, social anxiety, mental health diagnosis, and other issues associated with the pandemic.
“News of this grant was met with great excitement as we are able to intentionally address veterans and their families affected by COVID-19,” Dr. Evette Allen Moore said. “The Beck Center for Veterans staff was working on ways to increase or enhance some services and this grant was a welcome addition to help fulfill this need.”
“I am enthusiastic about the additional services such as the laptop loan program that highlights and supports the need for access to technology. This grant certainly adds much-needed financial support to the work of the center, veterans, and their families.”
Lynda Nash, director of the Beck Center for Veterans, said the grant would include purchasing household goods and laptops for loan to offsite veterans in Veterans Village.
Part of the funds will also go toward owner-based dog service training in the Beck Center Battle Reputation Buddies: Paws for Vets Service Dog Program.
