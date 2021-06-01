Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Bob Dylan album returned 48 years late

In this photo provided by Heights Libraries, Sara Phillips, a branch manager with Heights...
In this photo provided by Heights Libraries, Sara Phillips, a branch manager with Heights Libraries in Ohio, holds the Bob Dylan double album "Self Portrait" borrowed in 1973 by eighth-grader Howard Simon he returned recently 48 years overdue.(Source: Heights Libraries via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — After nearly five decades of blowin’ in the wind, a double Bob Dylan album finally has a direction home: A man living in San Francisco has mailed the vinyl back to an Ohio library 48 years after it was supposed to be returned.

Howard Simon recently sent the album along with a letter to Heights Libraries apologizing for his tardiness, according to a news release from the library system outside Cleveland.

Simon checked out Dylan’s “Self Portrait” album in 1973 as an eighth-grader at a University Heights middle school. Simon says he found it between two other Dylan albums in his personal vinyl collection.

“As a recent retiree, I am taking the opportunity to turn my attention to some of the many vignettes of life that by dint of career and family have been neglected these many years,” Simon wrote. “I am returning with the letter an overdue item by my count, approximately 17,480 days overdue as of this writing.”

His letter says the album cover is a little battered after traveling with him from University Heights to San Francisco with various stops in between, but the library says the records themselves remain in “great shape.”

Simon also sent the library a $175 replacement fee for “Self Portrait” along with an album he recorded, “Western Reserve,” for possible inclusion in the library’s collection.

The library bore no hard feelings, or sense that Simon wasted their precious time, essentially telling him in the press release don’t think twice; it’s all right.

“The funny thing about this is that we don’t charge overdue fines anymore–as long as we get the item back, we see no need to penalize people,” branch manager Sara Phillips was quoted as saying. “We’re grateful that Mr. Simon returned the record. I’d said we can now call it even.”

___

This story has been updated to remove the age of Howard Simon. His age cannot be determined.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash reported on Highway 18 in Lake City
‘Serious crash’ impacted traffic near Lake City bridge
Logan Heath Murray
Details released in weekend fatal Jonesboro shooting
Several crews work to extinguish a fire at the Stuckey Brother's building in downtown Lepanto.
Historic building in Lepanto burns down, no injuries reported
According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 41 packages, supposed to be...
Undelivered FedEx packages found dumped in southern Ill.
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for Lou Segura.
Silver Alert issued for Cleburne County man

Latest News

There was confrontation Tuesday as crews started to relocate the Memphis graves of Confederate...
Removal of Nathan Bedford Forrest’s remains underway at Memphis park
There was confrontation Tuesday as crews started to relocate the Memphis graves of Confederate...
Removal of Forrest remains underway
FILE - This April 21, 2020 file photo shows Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon...
Amazon to hold Prime Day over 2 days in June
Chief Daryl Osby with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the victim was a 44-year-old...
Motive unclear as firefighter kills colleague at Calif. station
Volusia County authorities say a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy repeatedly opened fire...
14-year-old girl injured in shootout with deputies in Florida