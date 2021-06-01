Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man attacks Asian American police officer

By Dion Lim
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – Surveillance video shows the moments Friday evening when an Asian American police officer responds to a call about a man attempting to assault women in Chinatown and then is assaulted herself.

“He’s a big guy,” said witness Michael Waldorf. “He had a death grip on her, and he was not letting go.”

San Francisco police were already familiar with the man, identified as 33-year-old Gerardo Contreras, following a 911 call a day earlier.

He was allegedly making threats, saying he “specializes in killing Asian people.”

The video shows the officer approach Contreras, tell him to turn around and put his hands on his head.

When she asks if he has a weapon, Contreras turns back around and attacks the officer, knocking her to the ground.

Bystanders jumped in to help, including Waldorf who had just finished eating at a nearby restaurant.

“I felt like it was an emergency,” Waldorf said. “If we didn’t get him off of her right away, he could really do some damage.”

San Francisco Police Department backup quickly arrived on the scene and the man was arrested.

According to law enforcement documents, Contreras has prior arrests, including aggravated assault, elder abuse and assaults on officers in other parts of California.

It’s unclear if he was ever convicted.

“Some people are not safe for society, and he clearly is not. He should not be let out,” Waldorf said.

The officer who was attacked sustained minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash reported on Highway 18 in Lake City
‘Serious crash’ impacted traffic near Lake City bridge
Logan Heath Murray
Details released in weekend fatal Jonesboro shooting
Several crews work to extinguish a fire at the Stuckey Brother's building in downtown Lepanto.
Historic building in Lepanto burns down, no injuries reported
According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 41 packages, supposed to be...
Undelivered FedEx packages found dumped in southern Ill.
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for Lou Segura.
Silver Alert issued for Cleburne County man

Latest News

There was confrontation Tuesday as crews started to relocate the Memphis graves of Confederate...
Removal of Nathan Bedford Forrest’s remains underway at Memphis park
There was confrontation Tuesday as crews started to relocate the Memphis graves of Confederate...
Removal of Forrest remains underway
FILE - This April 21, 2020 file photo shows Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon...
Amazon to hold Prime Day over 2 days in June
Chief Daryl Osby with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the victim was a 44-year-old...
Motive unclear as firefighter kills colleague at Calif. station
Volusia County authorities say a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy repeatedly opened fire...
14-year-old girl injured in shootout with deputies in Florida