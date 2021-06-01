City announces plans to make community safer, hires officers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the city of Jonesboro announced that they are trying to improve safety by reducing speed and making plans to make downtown safer for pedestrians. They also hired more officers to relieve the current spread thin staff.
Ordinance 21:022 would place 25 miles per hour signs on:
- Manila Street
- Sun Avenue
- Sun Circle
- Cherry Street between Kitchen and Rain Street
- Hickory Lane
- Aberdeen Road
That ordinance will be held for two more readings to allow public input.
During the mayor’s report, delivered by Chief Operations Officer Tony Thomas, he explained that Mayor Copenhaver met with the Downtown Jonesboro Alliance leaders last week to form a plan to improve the downtown area.
“First and foremost, pedestrian safety is of vital importance here in the city of Jonesboro. We’ve had a number of pedestrian accidents over the years,” said Thomas. “We’ve also had a number of near-misses when it comes to pedestrians and vehicles. We want to ensure that systems and controls are in place.”
The city will soon be announcing some adjusts to how they handle traffic on Main and Union Streets which will come in the next few weeks.
The city also announced that they’re in the process of hiring 10 more officers, something that comes as a relief for the short-staffed police department.
An ordinance moved forward with an emergency clause for the city to purchase a blower fan for the city incinerator, a piece of equipment that hasn’t been replaced in 10 years and is in desperate need during the summer months.
Resolutions also moved forward for the city to apply for a grant for bulletproof vests, funding for bus transportation, and expanding the Craighead Technology Park.
