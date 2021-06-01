Former Iowa State RB Johnnie Lang Jr. commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football continues to bolster their roster via the transfer portal.
AStateNation was first to report that running back Johnnie Lang Jr. verballed with the Red Wolves. The Florida native played in 22 games for Iowa State over the last 4 seasons. Lang accounted for 324 rushing yards, 108 receiving yards, 135 return yards, & 5 total touchdowns. Johnnie has 2 seasons of eligibility.
Head coach Butch Jones has used the transfer portal to bolster the Red Wolves roster. Several FBS & FCS transfers have joined the fold in 2021, several participated in spring practice.
Recent Arkansas State Football Signees or Commits From FBS/FCS
*: Participated in 2021 Spring Practice
RB Johnnie Lang Jr. (Iowa State)
QB AJ Aycock (LSU)
QB Allan Walters (Mississippi State)
DE Kivon Bennett (Tennessee)
OL Nick Lewis (Kentucky)
QB Brady Martin (Rhode Island) *
WR Adam Jones (Central Michigan) *
P Jacob Enns (Western Carolina) *
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.