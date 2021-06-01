Grizzlies lose game 4 of playoffs

The Grizzlies got off to a faster start as Kyle Anderson threw it gup to Jaren Jackson, Jr. to get the crowd going. Ja Morant continued his playoff offense with the jumper and scored 11 in the second quarter alone. Dillon Brooks ended the first half with three fouls. Grayson Allen and Desmond Bane came off the bench and hit back-to-back threes to put the Grizzlies up.