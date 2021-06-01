Grizzlies lose game 4 of playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday night is the last time Grizzlies will play in Memphis this season.
The Grizzlies lost game 4 against the Utah Jazz with a final score of 120-113.
Grizzlies fans showed up again Monday night in full force downtown at the FedEx Forum.
The Grizzlies got off to a faster start as Kyle Anderson threw it gup to Jaren Jackson, Jr. to get the crowd going. Ja Morant continued his playoff offense with the jumper and scored 11 in the second quarter alone. Dillon Brooks ended the first half with three fouls. Grayson Allen and Desmond Bane came off the bench and hit back-to-back threes to put the Grizzlies up.
Game 5 will take place in Utah Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.