Heartland fire department offers fire safety tips for summer

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Summer is here, and some Heartland fire departments are seeing more recreational fires that could be prevented with a little education.
Recently, the Poplar Bluff Fire Department responded to an incident that could’ve had a devastating outcome.
“Two young children were playing with a gas can, lighting some gas just to see the effects. The gas can did catch on fire but thankfully it didn’t go any further than that,” said Fire Captain Toby Tuggle.
He said most local fires can be prevented with basic fire education.
“The officer that was on, in that district actually spoke to the kids and kind of educated them a little bit,” he said.
He explained the dangers of playing with fire while using gas as an accelerant.
“We do have some very well-trained guys that speak clearly to kids because they have their own kids, so they want to talk to them in an understanding matter so that they can get through to them,” he said.
Tuggle said usually the department goes to area schools to speak with the kids about fire safety, but this year, due to the pandemic, classes of children missed out.
“So, now we’ve got a year to catch up,” he said. “We’ll have to go in and start educating again.”
Making sure they have the knowledge to keep themselves safe in case of a fire.
“That means something to them. They can go home, relay these things to the parents. Escape plans, smoke detectors, things like that, that are important to them for fire escape and education on their aspect,” he said.
Toggle said it’s important to remember these lifelong tips: make sure there are two ways out of every room, have smoke detectors in your house and never go back into a fire.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.