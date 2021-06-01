Jonesboro police officer retires after serving 32 years

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An era came to an end at the Jonesboro Police Department after one officer announced his retirement after serving for 32 years.
In a Facebook post, the department announced Corporal Brian Sawyer gave his final 10-7 on Monday, May 31.
Sawyer started his career in February 1989, spending 11 years on patrol, serving as a K9 officer for two of those years.
He then became a school resource officer (SRO) and served in that role for 21 years.
His final event served was the Jonesboro High School’s Class of 2021 graduation ceremony.
