June 1: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT)
Weather Headlines
Many parts of Region 8 will see rain move in throughout the day.
Not much thunder, if any, is expected until tomorrow. While Tuesday is the best chance of rain for most, scattered thunderstorms remain possible on Wednesday. 1-2″ through Wednesday is a good range for most though some will likely see less.
Temperatures go up as rain chances go down for the rest of the week. We’ll consistently be in the 80s by the weekend.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick will show you the timing of the rain coming up on Good Morning Region 8.
News Headlines
A University of Memphis engineering professor says the specific design of the I-40 bridge at Memphis contributed to the fracture, and could cause more problems in the future.
President Joe Biden will visit Oklahoma today to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
A Region 8 family holds a memorial one year after son’s tragic death.
A Memphis mom is now charged for bribing a child to take the blame for a shooting.
The Memphis Grizzlies came up short against the Utah Jazz.
Registration is now open for 20th annual St. Jude Memphis Marathon.
Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m.
