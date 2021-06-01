Man arrested after parole search uncovers marijuana, scales

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Brookland police arrested a man after a parole search turned up marijuana and several pipes.
In a probable cause affidavit, police went to the Hinkley Apartments in Brookland on Friday, May 28.
Once there, police searched the residence of 56-year-old Marty Boling, who was on active parole.
Police uncovered four glass pipes, digital scales, and a plastic bag with three grams of marijuana and a pipe with burnt marijuana residue inside the bag “were found in a hidden compartment in the couch.”
Police also found a red backpack beside the couch, which contained another pipe and cut straw “commonly used to ingest methamphetamine.”
Boling was taken to the Craighead County Jail and faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony.
He received a $10,000 bond and will appear in court again on July 30.
