Neelyville students build solar car

NEELYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Some students at Neelyville high school aren’t just celebrating their graduation, but also the completion of a two-year project.
They just completed building a solar car.
”I thought it would be really cool to make a solar car,” said Lisa French, an art teacher at Neelyville High School.
French and her students built the car with the help of a science teacher.
“Because of the pandemic in the middle of it, school got shut down at spring break last year so we had to finish it this year, but we kept some of the same kids in the class and we got a working solar car and it works really well,” French said.
Each of the students left their mark on the car.
Derek Izquierdo worked on it since day one.
“Its certainly been quite a wild ride, I guess you could say. We had a lot of difficulties with this thing at first. We had a lot of wiring problems,” Izquierdo said.
Izquierdo admits it was discouraging at times, but he and his classmates pushed through.
“Whenever we finally got it working, it was a day of celebration, so once we did that, it got our motivation into overdrive and then we finally got this thing put together,” he said.
The students got lots of the parts through fundraising.
“Eventually somebody donated a 1989 club car frame and so we built it onto the frame of a club car and some of the students welded the top on and we put the solar panel up here,” French said.
French said she’s mostly proud of the students for sticking with it for as long as they did.
“Whenever they finally saw it going, I think we were all so happy that day when it actually ran,” French said.
French said they will probably use the solar car for future school parades and events.
