Over 1,300 vaccinations administered per day in Shelby Co., health dept. launches new health dashboard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says within the last week an average of 1,349 vaccines were administered per day.
A total of 662,594 people have received vaccines with 274,555 now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 38 new cases and no new deaths Tuesday morning.
Daily case increases have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting more days with less than 100 new cases.
There are currently 813 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28.
Shelby County has had 98,757 cases and 1,675 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The health department reported another drop in test positivity rate over the last month. The most recent data for the week ending May 22 shows a 5.8 percent test positivity rate -- down from 7 percent a month earlier and a little lower than the previous week at 6 percent. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.
Nearly two weeks after COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates were loosened in Shelby County, there’s no sign yet of a case increase.
This week, the city will start new rideshare for shots.
“If you dial 901-RIDE-901 and tell the individuals there you need a ride to a vaccine they will take you to the place closest to you to get a vaccine.”
On Tuesday, the health department also launched a new data dashboard to make local health information more accessible to the public.
The Healthy Shelby platform provides local, state and national data in one location. Health leader say the dashboard will include access to data regarding health care, violence, opioid use disorder, infant mortality, infectious diseases and COVID-19 that will be consistently updated.
