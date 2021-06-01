Registration opens for 20th annual St. Jude Memphis Marathon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The largest annual running race on the Memphis calendar returns after a COVID-19 hiatus, and promises to be bigger and better than ever.
General registration for the 20th annual St. Jude Memphis Marathon opens at the stroke of midnight tonight.
So-called “St. Jude Heroes,” runners who also raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, can register for the December 4 event Monday. Everyone else has to wait until Tuesday, June 1 to register and then registration will remain open until the event sells out, which is likely to happen faster than ever, given the pent up demand created by the COVID-19 one year lay-off.
Miriam Dillard Stroud, a St. Jude Researcher, has run the event as a St. Jude Hero each year since 2002.
St. Jude Memphis Marathon weekend is my favorite weekend of the year,” she said. “I think it’s one of the most rewarding events you can do, fundraising to support St. Jude, running through campus, seeing people who work at St. Jude, patients lined up, it’s one of the most inspirational things you can do and a really strong connection to the hospital and its mission.”
Dillard Stroud will be among the expected 25,000 plus running the events December 4. She ran two full St. Jude marathons on the first Saturday in December and has finished the St. Jude Half Marathon all the other years since 2002.
For more information about St. Jude and to register for the marathon, click here.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.