Reyno residents, city concerned with water issues

REYNO, Ark. (KAIT) -Water issues in one Randolph County town have both residents and city officials concerned.
Some Reyno residents saw brown water flowing out of their faucets on Memorial Day Weekend, and it’s an issue some say has been going on for a few years.
Reyno Mayor Vicki Edington said this isn’t the first time an issue like this has popped up in the town.
“This happens about this time every year,” Edington said. “As the weather starts getting warmer and everything, the people start using more water.”
The city said the water is constantly checked by the Arkansas Department of Health and it is safe and clean, even with the brown color.
Edington, adding that there have been no issues found with the city’s water, said the old water system combined with the increased usage leads to the water turning a brown color.
“The lines are somewhere [along the lines of] 60 years old, that will have some effect on it,” Edington said. “The sediment in the lines gets stirred up and that’s when the water starts becoming a brown, a murky color.”
The mayor said it’s an easy fix short term as crews backflush the water lines. Most in the community say they aren’t currently facing any issues, but it still created a problem for some neighbors.
Some say they’ve spent hundreds of dollars on chemicals to clean their pools.
They, along with the city, hope for long-term solutions soon.
“We are looking into some options to replace water lines, do some more rehab on our water system here,” Edington said. “That, as you know, takes a large sum of money and we’re like all small towns, the money is not there.”
Mentioning the price tag, Edington said the cost to replace the lines would be a multi-million dollar project. She added that the city has been looking at applying for grants to get the backing they need to fix the system.
