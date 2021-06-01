Several crews fighting fire in downtown Lepanto

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several fire crews are fighting a fire in downtown Lepanto.
According to an official in city hall, the fire is on the corner of Greenwood and Henderson Streets.
The official says the main concern is to save Barton’s.
Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said the fire is in the building next to Barton’s. Crews originally asked for assistance from the sheriff’s office to help shut down the street but have since canceled the request.
Molder said Lepanto crews had that aspect under control.
Currently, the Lepanto, Marked Tree, and Osceola fire departments are working the fire.
Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.
