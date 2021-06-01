Silver Alert issued for Cleburne County man

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Cleburne County man Tuesday morning.
Lou Segura was last seen in Davenport, Iowa on Saturday, May 29.
He is a white man, 83-years-old, stand 5′ 8″ tall and weighs 175 pounds.
He is gray headed and balding.
Segura was last seen wearing jeans, sweatshirts, a ballcap, and glasses.
He could be traveling in a 2018 Gray Kia Soul with Arkansas license plate number 132225.
If you see Segura, call your local police or the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office (501) 362-8143.
