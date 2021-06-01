Silver Alert issued for Cleburne County man

Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for Lou Segura. (Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 1, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT - Updated June 1 at 7:07 AM

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Cleburne County man Tuesday morning.

Lou Segura was last seen in Davenport, Iowa on Saturday, May 29.

He is a white man, 83-years-old, stand 5′ 8″ tall and weighs 175 pounds.

He is gray headed and balding.

Segura was last seen wearing jeans, sweatshirts, a ballcap, and glasses.

He could be traveling in a 2018 Gray Kia Soul with Arkansas license plate number 132225.

If you see Segura, call your local police or the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office (501) 362-8143.

