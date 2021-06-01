Sydney Sutherland yard sign fundraiser makes over $6,500

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) -Family and friends of Sydney Sutherland are making sure her face is seen everywhere.
Employees at Dr. Kelly McKinney’s Dental Office came up with an idea to sell yard signs to spread the word about Sydney and raise money for the scholarship in her name.
Each sign has a picture of Sydney and #justiceforsydney.
People from across the state bought signs. One person at the office said Tuesday they had people purchase in Newport, Jonesboro, Searcy, Batesville, and even in Louisiana.
The office raised over $6,500 for the Sydney Sutherland Memorial Scholarship. The money will help nursing students at Arkansas State University - Newport.
You can call Dr. MicKinney at 870-523-6574 or visit her office, 2308 Hwy 367 N. Suite 300, in Newport to purchase a sign.
