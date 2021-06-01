Tailgating returns at Arkansas starting with Fayetteville Regional

To ensure the personal safety of campus visitors, only licensed motor vehicles may be used on the streets of the University of Arkansas campus. No non-university ATVs, personal tractors (on or off road), non-licensed utility vehicles, golf carts or any off-road vehicles are allowed anywhere on campus, including, but not limited to roadways, sidewalks and the grounds of the University. The rule of thumb is that only “street legal” vehicles may operate on the streets and roadways on the University of Arkansas campus. The only exceptions are utility vehicles used by the University of Arkansas or local law enforcement and emergency personnel for official purposes.