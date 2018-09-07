Widespread Rain Becomes Scattered Heavier Rain

Tired of the rain yet? Well, more is on the way. Overnight and Wednesday scattered thunderstorms remain possible. Even though it won’t be as widespread, rainfall rates will likely be higher. That could add another 1-2″ or more in spots that have already seen an inch. Temperatures will be a little warmer, mainly in the 70s. You’ll probably hear more thunder too. Rain chances drop for the rest of the week though we’ll still have to watch for isolated storms each day. Temperatures return to the 80s over the weekend. Rain chances may spike again on Sunday into early next week.