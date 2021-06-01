Woman arrested after admitting to stabbing man during argument

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman faces a domestic battery charge after reportedly stabbing an individual.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to a home on May 29 regarding a stabbing.
Once there, officers learned the victim got into a fight with the suspect, Regina Jenkins, 44, while drinking.
During the argument, Jenkins reportedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen.
The victim told police they tried to get the knife away from Jenkins but was cut in the hand, and was also stabbed on the back of the arm.
Jenkins admitted to police that she used the knife on the victim.
Police arrested Jenkins and took her to the Craighead County Detention Center.
She faces second-degree domestic battery charges and will appear in court again on July 30.
