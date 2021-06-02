Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

9-year-old crashes into semi while driving younger sister to see the ocean

By Morgan Wolfe
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KSLTV) – Two sisters decided they wanted to drive to California at the crack of dawn to see the ocean but got into a car accident instead, according to West Valley City Officer Sean McCarthy.

A 9-year-old girl was driving a car with her little sister in the passenger seat.

“They were checked out here at the scene by the fire department, taken to a local hospital just as a precaution, but they have since been released to their parents,” McCarthy said.

West Valley City Police got a call around 5 a.m. that a car driving from South Jordan had been swerving erratically.

“I have no idea how a 9-year-old gets the keys to a car or even have the knowledge to drive that far,” McCarthy said.

Copyright 2021 KSLTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Heath Murray
Details released in weekend fatal Jonesboro shooting
Crash reported on Highway 18 in Lake City
‘Serious crash’ impacted traffic near Lake City bridge
The district currently has two active COVID cases among staff members.
Student assaulted on school bus, mother outraged
Several crews work to extinguish a fire at the Stuckey Brother's building in downtown Lepanto.
Historic building in Lepanto burns down, no injuries reported
According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 41 packages, supposed to be...
Undelivered FedEx packages found dumped in southern Ill.

Latest News

Brood X cicadas have emerged in dozens of states around the country.
FDA: Don’t eat cicadas if you’re allergic to seafood
Former A-State QB joins EAB Red Wolves Sports Network
Red Wolves in 90: Track & Field gearing up for summer, Phillip Butterfield joins broadcast team
Melbourne standout signs with CRC basketball
Melbourne All-State standout Layton Hennings signs with CRC basketball
A Texas mother accidentally shot her 5-year-old son while trying to shoot a dog.
Mother accidentally shoots 5-year-old son trying to shoot dog
An Arkansas attorney says in a lawsuit that his contract with the state was terminated because...
Arkansas lawyer: Contract spiked over email to legislator